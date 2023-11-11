Labour Party’s candidate, Eradiri, decries ‘massive vote-buying’ in Bayelsa

The Labour Party candidate in Bayelsa State, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, said on Saturday evening the governorship election in the state was marred by massive vote-buying.

Eradiri, who spoke at Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa local government area of the state, claimed that he was even approached to step down from the governorship race but declined.

The LP candidate expressed disappointment about the vote-buying, saying his campaign was devoted to educating the people not to sell their votes.

He said: “The level of vote-buying is overwhelming.

“I had thought my messages against money politics would have been tracking with the people, but I was wrong. I am deeply disappointed, I was wrong.

“My greatest disappointment was with a woman from this community whom I offered a scholarship to her son, but today sold her vote for N14,000.”

Eradiri lamented that the people of the state opted for money instead of voting for the right candidate.

He revealed that votes were freely traded for between N12,000 and N40,000 per vote during the exercise.

“We have a long way to go in stopping money politics in this country.

“I thought I had found a solution but I was wrong. I did not come into this race to buy votes,” the LP candidate added.

