‘Wishes of the people’ – Tinubu congratulates Uzodinma, Ododo and Diri on election victory

President Bola Tinubu on Monday congratulated three Nigerian governors on their success in last weekend’s election in their various states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates – Governor Hope Uzodinma and Usman Ododo as the winners of the off-cycle election in Imo and Kogi States.

The commission earlier on Monday declared Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election in Bayelsa State ahead of the APC candidate and a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president commended the people of the three states for their participation in the electoral process.

He added that the election affirmed the resilience of democratic institutions and the power of the people in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

President Tinubu stressed that the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the people on the choice of their leaders.

He commended INEC for creating a level playing field for all contestants and security agencies maintaining law and order during the election.

“May your tenure in office be defined by close collaboration with all of your counterparts across party lines in the attainment of pan-Nigerian developmental achievements that benefit everyone, and may you lead at all times with compassion and a deepened commitment to our nation’s unity,” Tinubu stated.

