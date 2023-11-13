Politics
JUST IN: INEC declares Gov Diri winner of Bayelsa guber poll
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, declared incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, as winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election held on Saturday.
Diri scored 175,196 votes, to defeat his closest rival, Chief Timipre Sylva, who got 110,108 votes.
The results and declaration was announced by the State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Kuta Farouk at the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre, INEC, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday.
READ ALSO: Bayelsa Update: APC faults INEC’s plan to move collation of Brass results to Yenagoa
Prof Kuta said Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 175,196 votes to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 110,108 votes, leaving a difference of 65,088 votes.
The incumbent governor coasted to victory for a second term in office after winning in six of the eight local government areas of the state while Sylva, a former two-term governor won in two local governments.
