FIGHT OVER PALLIATIVES: Ondo Police boss orders probe into attack on female commissioner

The attack on the Ondo State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Dr Adebunmi Osadahun has attracted the attention of the state Police Commissioner, Asabi Abiodun, who has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the commissioner was assaulted by a ward chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Arigidi, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, Olumide Awolumate, during the distribution of palliatives.

Though the ward chairman had claimed that the commissioner and her son came to his house to attack him in the presence of a police officer, the state police commissioner, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure, the state capital, condemned the attack on the commissioner and ordered a probe.

According to the statement, “preliminary investigation reveals that the Commissioner, who was in the Akoko area to see to the distribution of state palliatives, was attacked by the assailant named Awolumate Olumide while having a meeting with some of their party members in the area.

“The CP has ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out and the case transferred to the SCID, Akure, for further probe into what led to the assault.

Speaking on the attack, the commissioner’s daughter, Dr Jumoke Bakare, confirmed that her mother was admitted to the hospital after she was beaten and injured by the ward chairman.

