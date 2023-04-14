News
Zamfara Assembly extends tenure of local councils’ administrators
The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Friday extended the tenure of local council sole administrators by 45 days.
The House’s Director of Press Affairs and Public Relations, Nasiru Biyabiki, who confirmed the development in a statement in Gusau, said the lawmakers took the decision after receiving an executive request for an extension of the sole administrators’ tenure from April 14 to May 29 at the plenary.
He said the House leader, Farutenure Dosara(APC, Maradun 1 Constituency), presented the government’s request to the lawmakers.
In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, said the request was in line with the provision of sections 16 (1) and 17 of Zamfara State Local Government Law, 2022.
After the deliberations on the matter, the lawmakers unanimously resolved to extend the tenure of the local council administrators in the state.
