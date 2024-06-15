Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 15, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Ado Bayero floors Sanusi, Kano govt as court orders govt to pay him N10m as compensation for rights infringement
A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has delivered ordered the Kano State Government to pay the sum of N10 million as compensation to deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for breaching his fundamental human rights.Read more
2. Court discharges Binance executives from FIRS tax evasion case against company
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, discharged Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, two executives of the crypto currency firm, Binance Holding Ltd from the tax evasion suit filed against the company by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).Read more
3. Hundeyin alleges Yahaya Bello engaged in illegal mining, drugs, gun running as governor
Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin has accused former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello of making a fortune through engaging in illegal mining, drug trafficking and gun running when he was the state governor.Read more
4. Appeal Court refuses to reinstate Amaewhule, 26 others as Rivers lawmakers
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, refused to set aside a judgement ordering the removal of Martins Chike Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.Read more
5. FACT-CHECK: Did ‘four female’ staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuse the Perm. Sec. of sexual harassment?
An Instagram blog, @remedy_blog recently claimed that the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa, has been accused of sexual harassment by four female workers.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 13, 2024
6. Tinubu appoints Akande, Olanipekun, Yuguda, 252 others to institutions’ governing councils
President Bola Tinubu has appointed the pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, and 254 others into the governing councils and boards of tertiary institutions in the country.Read more
7. NGX: Investors close week with N52bn profit
Investors in the Nigerian equities market ended the week with a N52 billion gain on Friday.Read more
8. Fire guts twin duplex in Lagos
Fire on Friday gutted a twin duplex at Magodo Phase 11 in Lagos.Read more
9. Man bags 4 years in jail for removing condom during sex
A 39-year-old man, Guy Mukendi, has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for allegedly removing his condom during sex with a woman.Read more
10. 5-star Germany thrash Scotland in Euro 2024 opener
Germany put up a very fine performance in the opening game of the Euro 2024 as they thrashed Scotland 5-1 on Friday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...