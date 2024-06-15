Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ado Bayero floors Sanusi, Kano govt as court orders govt to pay him N10m as compensation for rights infringement

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has delivered ordered the Kano State Government to pay the sum of N10 million as compensation to deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for breaching his fundamental human rights.Read more

2. Court discharges Binance executives from FIRS tax evasion case against company

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, discharged Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, two executives of the crypto currency firm, Binance Holding Ltd from the tax evasion suit filed against the company by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).Read more

3. Hundeyin alleges Yahaya Bello engaged in illegal mining, drugs, gun running as governor

Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin has accused former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello of making a fortune through engaging in illegal mining, drug trafficking and gun running when he was the state governor.Read more

4. Appeal Court refuses to reinstate Amaewhule, 26 others as Rivers lawmakers

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, refused to set aside a judgement ordering the removal of Martins Chike Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.Read more

5. FACT-CHECK: Did ‘four female’ staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuse the Perm. Sec. of sexual harassment?

An Instagram blog, @remedy_blog recently claimed that the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa, has been accused of sexual harassment by four female workers.Read more

6. Tinubu appoints Akande, Olanipekun, Yuguda, 252 others to institutions’ governing councils

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, and 254 others into the governing councils and boards of tertiary institutions in the country.Read more

7. NGX: Investors close week with N52bn profit

Investors in the Nigerian equities market ended the week with a N52 billion gain on Friday.Read more

8. Fire guts twin duplex in Lagos

Fire on Friday gutted a twin duplex at Magodo Phase 11 in Lagos.Read more

9. Man bags 4 years in jail for removing condom during sex

A 39-year-old man, Guy Mukendi, has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for allegedly removing his condom during sex with a woman.Read more

10. 5-star Germany thrash Scotland in Euro 2024 opener

Germany put up a very fine performance in the opening game of the Euro 2024 as they thrashed Scotland 5-1 on Friday night.Read more

