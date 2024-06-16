Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ezekwesili condemns lavish spending by Nigerian leaders during economic downturn

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Nigeria’s leadership, accusing them of excessive spending habits in the face of a crippling economic crisis.Read more

2. Tinubu offers hope to Nigerians in Sallah message

As Nigerians celebrate the Eid-al-Adha (Sallah) holiday, President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of hope and reassurance to the nation.Read more

3. Cholera: Lagos confirms 17 cases, 15 deaths

The Lagos State government has confirmed 17 cholera cases in the state.Read more

4. Nigerian govt warns against illegal mining operations as another tunnel collapses in North

The Federal Government has warned landowners against illegal mining activities in the country.Read more

5. Nigerian govt withholds payment of compensations for Lagos-Calabar project

The Federal Government has withheld payment of compensation to property owners on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project due to alterations to the plan.Read more

6. Suspended ex-Lagos PDP chairman, Aeroland, joins APC

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Segun Adewale aka Aeroland, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rises to 33.95%

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has increased to 33.95 percent in May.Read more

8. Gunmen on Lagos waters abduct three foreigners, MD of Fouani, firm representing LG, Hisense

In a brazen act that has sent shockwaves through Lagos, armed gunmen have abducted four people traveling by boat.Read more

9. Police kills one, arrests 3 in raid of Abuja kidnappers’ den

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have killed one suspected kidnapper and arrested three others during a raid on their camp in an Abuja border community.Read more

10. Osimhen lashes out on Finidi for questioning his commitment

Victor Osimhen has criticized former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George for questioning his commitment to the national team.Read more

