Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 16, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Ezekwesili condemns lavish spending by Nigerian leaders during economic downturn
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Nigeria’s leadership, accusing them of excessive spending habits in the face of a crippling economic crisis.Read more
2. Tinubu offers hope to Nigerians in Sallah message
As Nigerians celebrate the Eid-al-Adha (Sallah) holiday, President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of hope and reassurance to the nation.Read more
3. Cholera: Lagos confirms 17 cases, 15 deaths
The Lagos State government has confirmed 17 cholera cases in the state.Read more
4. Nigerian govt warns against illegal mining operations as another tunnel collapses in North
The Federal Government has warned landowners against illegal mining activities in the country.Read more
5. Nigerian govt withholds payment of compensations for Lagos-Calabar project
The Federal Government has withheld payment of compensation to property owners on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project due to alterations to the plan.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 15, 2024
6. Suspended ex-Lagos PDP chairman, Aeroland, joins APC
A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Segun Adewale aka Aeroland, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.Read more
7. Nigeria’s inflation rises to 33.95%
Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has increased to 33.95 percent in May.Read more
8. Gunmen on Lagos waters abduct three foreigners, MD of Fouani, firm representing LG, Hisense
In a brazen act that has sent shockwaves through Lagos, armed gunmen have abducted four people traveling by boat.Read more
9. Police kills one, arrests 3 in raid of Abuja kidnappers’ den
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have killed one suspected kidnapper and arrested three others during a raid on their camp in an Abuja border community.Read more
10. Osimhen lashes out on Finidi for questioning his commitment
Victor Osimhen has criticized former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George for questioning his commitment to the national team.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...