Cholera: Lagos confirms 17 cases, 15 deaths

The Lagos State government has confirmed 17 cholera cases in the state.

The state government had earlier discovered 350 suspected cases in 29 wards across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

He said 15 fatalities had been recorded from the cholera outbreak.

Abayomi added that the government has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at Mainland Hospital in the Yaba area of the state.

“The laboratory investigation and test results have so far confirmed Cholera sub-type O-1. This subtype is associated with more severe disease. The pattern of new cases per day varies across LGAs, according to our ongoing surveillance and monitoring updates.

“Although this is an increase from the numbers published 3 days ago, cases are now dramatically subsiding in previously affected LGAs due to our interventions and surveillance efforts, however, we are recording some new cases in previously unaffected LGAs, signalling the need for residents to adhere strictly to precautionary, personal, and environmental hygiene measures.

“The Directorate of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency of the Ministry of Environment has collected samples of water sources, food, and beverage samples in all the affected LGAs, while inspections of facilities are ongoing.

“We are prepositioning cholera kits in health facilities across the State. Our efforts to control the outbreak also include the distribution of Oral Rehydration Solutions and public health education campaigns,” the commissioner stated.

