Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 17, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Presidency fires back at New York Times, says Tinubu inherited “dead economy” in need of urgent surgery
The Presidency has launched a robust response to the New York Times’ report on Nigeria’s economic situation, characterizing the article as “jaundiced”, “misleading”, and “typical of the predetermined and derogatory manner” in which foreign media outlets often report on African countries.Read more
2. Police reacts to Sen Sani’s claim on EndSARS protesters still in detention
The Nigerian Police Force has denied comments by a former senator, Shehu Sani that some young Nigerians who were arrested during the EndSARS protest of 2020 were still in detention.Read more
3. SERAP threatens Nigerian govt over plans on minimum wage
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to “ensure that his government’s proposed bill on new minimum wage for Nigerian workers is entirely consistent and compatible with Nigeria’s international obligations to promote and advance the right of workers to an adequate living wage.”Read more
4. Clark urges Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, cites Bodejo’s case
In a detailed letter to President Bola Tinubu, Chief Edwin Clark, a former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, has urged the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Clark drew parallels with the case of Bello Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who had terrorism charges dropped against him.Read more
5. IPOB alleges indiscriminate arrest of Igbo youths over killing of soldiers
The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned what it described as the indiscriminate arrest of innocent Igbo youths in Abia State over the killing of soldiers in the state on May 30 by gunmen during the Biafra Day commemoration.Read more
6. 160,000 kids living with HIV in Nigeria’, Christian body says
The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has urged the government and relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS among children in the country.Read more
7. Nigeria, other African countries’ mounting debt profile forces AfDB to inaugurate ADMIN
The mounting debt profile of Nigeria and other African countries has forced the African Development Bank (AfDB) to launch the African Debt Managers Initiative Network (ADMIN) to spur home-grown solutions to the continent’s debt challenges.Read more
8. NDLEA bust warehouse, seize N4.7bn worth of drugs, arrests siblings in Aba
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has busted a drugs warehouse run by a cartel controlled by a drug baron identified as 49-year-old Kelechi Monday Nwaobasi and his 50-year-old elder sister, Chinwe Rose Nwaobasi.Read more
9. Sallah Day Tragedy: Gunmen attack Sokoto village, kill 10, abduct scores
At least 10 people have been confirmed killed while scores of others were abducted when gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday morning as Muslim faithful prepared to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.Read more
10. Champions! Enugu Rangers win eighth NPFL title
Enugu Rangers have emerged winners of the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.Read more
