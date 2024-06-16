160,000 kids living with HIV in Nigeria’, Christian body says

The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has urged the government and relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS among children in the country.

According to the CCN, Nigeria has an estimated 160,000 children living with HIV, with only 45,000 receiving treatment.

At the close-out ceremony of the HIV intervention program implemented in collaboration with the World Council of Churches (WCC) in Abuja, the CCN President, Most Rev. David Onuoha, represented by Archbishop Peter ogunmuyiwa, decried the high number of children living with HIV in Nigeria, stressing the need for urgent action to address the situation.

“Our mission is to identify with the needy and less privileged, and to make a positive impact on their lives. Our efforts have been enriching and impactful. We are committed to combating the HIV epidemic in our society, and we urge all relevant NGOs and government agencies to join us in this crusade,” he said.

While acknowledging progress in preventing mother-to-child transmission, Onuoha emphasized the need for more work. “According to statistics, Nigeria has a high number of children who are HIV victims – 160,000, with only 45,000 undergoing treatment. This is unacceptable, and we must do more to address this issue.”

Gracias Ross, WCC representative, reiterated the organization’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“160,000 children are living with HIV, but remember that two million people are living with HIV in Nigeria. They will have partners and children. In what condition will these children be born? We must change things. If these children are alone and don’t have a family, the church has to be their family. This is the calling that we should become the father of the fatherless and fight for the widows and fight for justice”, Ross said.

Ross also highlighted the need for comprehensive education on sexuality, saying, “You can imagine how many young people don’t have any positive orientation on sexuality. So the Church should be bringing light to these large numbers of young people in Nigeria who are not having information.”

Rev. Dr. Evans Onyemara, CCN General Secretary, appreciated the WCC’s support and highlighted success stories from the program’s implementation in several states. He acknowledged contributions from partners, including the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and the Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN), and looked forward to continued collaboration to eradicate the disease.

The event featured goodwill messages from stakeholders, emphasizing the need for sustained collaboration to combat HIV/AIDS.

The CCN and WCC’s efforts aim to provide support and treatment to those affected, reduce stigma, and promote awareness and education to prevent the spread of the disease.

