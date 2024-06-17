Kukah charges Nigerians to learn new national anthem (Video)

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has advised Nigerian Christians to learn the country’s new national anthem.

Kukah made the call at a public function on Sunday.

He said: “For those of you whose pastors told you in January that at the beginning of the year by the grace of God, you will sing a new song, now learn the national anthem.”

President Bola Tinubu signed a bill on the adoption of the anthem on May 29.

