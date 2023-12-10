KUKAH TO NIGERIAN YOUTHS: Feel free to ‘japa’, however….

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has urged Nigerian youths who are desirous of leaving the country to feel free to do so and not hesitate to leave.

Kukah who gave the advice while addressing graduands at the convocation ceremony of Veritas University in Abuja, on Saturday, said he would not encourage any Nigerian youth who wants to be part of the ‘Japa’ syndrome and migrate to other countries for greener pastures.

Kukah who is the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, however, prayed that the right and conducive environment should be created so that those left behind in the country can compete favourably with their foreign counterparts.

“I encourage young people who want to leave Nigeria to please, feel free to leave. The country is big enough. We can assure you that by the time you settle down in the United States of America or wherever you have gone, you will discover that Nigeria needs you.

“And for those you left behind, our hope and prayer is that they will be competing at the same level with you. We have everything that it takes to turn the corner.

“We at Veritas University will continue to inspire and shape the new generation so that the change we expect in our country is not the change we expect from politicians.

“It is the change that will come with a big intellectual understanding of the complex nature of this country. So every graduate who walks out of the portals of Veritas will be truly equipped mentally and intellectually to conquer Nigeria,” he added.

