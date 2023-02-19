Buhari, Obasanjo, other past leaders didn’t prepare for the challenge of leading Nigeria – Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, declared on Sunday that no Nigerian leader since independence about 63 years was prepared for the rigorous task of leading the country.

Kukah stated this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023 monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Nigeria had produced 16 leaders – eight civilian and eight military officers – since 1960.

However, only the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo had ruled the country twice as military heads of state and executive president.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s ‘best’ not good enough, shows his level of preparedness for office –Kukah

The cleric said: “You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been president or head of state in Nigeria that came prepared for the job.

“I always say to people as a priest that the solution to a bad marriage is not a new marriage. It’s often an attempt to look at what has gone wrong. And if you jump to a new marriage very quickly, after some time, you become nostalgic about the first marriage.

“Metaphorically, you can say the same thing about Nigeria. A lot of these changes that we have seen in Nigeria are largely unprogrammed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now