Politics
Kukah gives reason for backing Tinubu as Nigeria’s president
The Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, on Sunday expressed happiness that for the first time, Nigeria was going to have a president in the shape of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is prepared for the job.
Kukah, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, said President Muhammadu Buhari and the duo of former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, among others became Nigerian leaders unprepared.
The cleric stressed that he opted for the former Lagos State governor because of the conviction he was prepared for the country’s highest political office.
He said: “No President or Head of State in the history of Nigeria ever came prepared for the job of the number one citizen of the country except the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been nursing and preparing for the task decades ago.
READ ALSO: Buhari, Obasanjo, other past leaders didn’t prepare for the challenge of leading Nigeria – Kukah
“You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been President or Head of State in Nigeria that came prepared for the job.”
He added that Tinubu was ready because he has been preparing himself for the top job since the 1990s.
“Atiku and Obi weren’t prepared for this job and that’s why I said we should not make the same mistakes in rushing to just get someone anyhow who is not prepared to be the president of Nigeria again.
“That’s why I opted for Asiwaju Tinubu that’s prepared for the task of the job of president of Nigeria.”
