Kukah slams politicians for sabotaging electoral system, appeals for fairness

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has berated the political class for sabotaging the electoral process for their selfish aims.

Kukah made this claim on Wednesday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to the cleric, recent events involving labour leaders in Imo State ahead of the polls have damaged electorates’ trust in the process.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress directed the workers in Imo State to commence a strike on Wednesday (today) in protest against Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking a second term in office in the poll.

The organised labour also announced their plan to shut down the economic activities of Imo State starting from (today) Wednesday.

The President of TUC, Festus Osifo, revealed this during an interview on Channels Television, stating that members of the labor unions have agreed to withdraw services in Imo State.

Osifo explained that services including airport operations, electricity services, and the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) would be shut down in Imo State.

This action is in response to the recent attack on Joe Ajaero, the NLC president in Imo State, which was described as barbaric.

However, Kukah called for caution while advising the independence of the judiciary.

Kukah said, “Politicians tend to come last when it comes to people with integrity. It is the business of politicians to make politics honourable while earning the trust of the citizens but anything goes in Nigeria. The average Nigerian believe whether we like it or not, he will win since he can sabotage the system but we must not be despondent since INEC is striving to better the system.

“In the next elections, we must ensure that the judiciary is independent of the process in order to foster trust.

“Civil society groups must be at the forefront of entrenchment of peace and I hope the labour leaders and more circumspect. We hope moral authority can prevail on the labour union to shelve their grievances and we appeal to them for peace to reign.”

