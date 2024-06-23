Peter Obi disowns critics of national anthem spending, warns of misinformation

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has distanced himself from a social media news item that suggested he criticized the Federal Government’s alleged spending on the national anthem.

In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Sunday, Obi’s spokesman, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, clarified that Obi has not made any comments on the new national anthem.

The statement read: “The attention of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has been drawn to a news story circulating on social media that the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been among ‘detractors’ who have been vocal against the expenditure on the new National Anthem.

“The news story claimed that the sum of N814 billion was spent on the National Anthem by the Federal Government and that it has attracted criticism from Nigerians, including Peter Obi.”

However, Obi’s media office emphasized that “Peter Obi has not said a word directly or indirectly on the new national anthem.” The office added that Obi’s statements are based on verifiable facts, and he never makes frivolous remarks.”

The statement also warned of “hirelings” who aim to discredit Obi’s opinions on national issues by attributing false statements to him. The media office urged the public, especially media houses, to be cautious and verify information before publishing.

