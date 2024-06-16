Police reacts to Sen Sani’s claim on EndSARS protesters still in detention

The Nigerian Police Force has denied comments by a former senator, Shehu Sani that some young Nigerians who were arrested during the EndSARS protest of 2020 were still in detention.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun in a statement issued on his behalf on Sunday by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi asserted that there are “no EndSARS protesters still in detention”.

Sen Sani had while speaking at the 2024 Democracy Day Dinner on June 12, 2024, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the release of the detained young people.

In his reaction, Adejobi said “the Nigeria Police Force categorically denies the recent allegations made by Senator Shehu Sani at the 2024 Democracy Day Dinner on June 12, 2024, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the former Senator falsely claimed that some young people have been detained since the 2020 EndSARS protest.

“The Nigeria Police affirms that no individual is being unlawfully detained by the Nigeria Police Force or any other security agency in Nigeria due to the EndSARS protest. All arrested individuals have been processed according to the law, and none remain unlawfully detained. In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pardoned approximately 100 suspects arrested by the Police during the protest.

“For emphasis, no one anywhere in Nigeria is under Police detention or being wrongly persecuted for participating in the EndSARS protest. The issues surrounding the protest have been debated, researched, and documented, and lessons have been learnt. We have forgiven ourselves and moved on.

“We encourage verifying information before making public statements to avoid harm and incitement”.

