‘Spirits of murdered EndSARS protesters, Islamic Movement members, will continue to haunt Nigeria’ —Sani

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has predicted that the spirits of murdered Nigerians who were murdered during the EndSARS protests in 2020 and members of the Islamic Movement killed by soldiers in 2015, will continue to haunt the Nigerian state for years to come.

Sani who was reacting to a claim by the Lagos State government that 103 Nigerians who lost their lives following the protests will be given a mass burial, said in a tweet on Monday that the spirits of the murdered protesters will “hang over the Nigerian skies until justice is done.”

Sani also claimed that the killing of the 103 protesters in Lagos was one of the hidden atrocities of the former President Muhammadu Buhari era.

He added that members of the Islamic Movement who were massacred in Zaria on the orders of the military and was publicly supported by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, will also haunt the country for years to come.

“In 2015, over a thousand members of the Islamic Movement were massacred in Zaria on the orders of the then military COAS and publicly supported by the then Governor of Kaduna State,” Sani wrote.

“The general public were encouraged through hateful propaganda to march and dance on the corpses of the victims and search for anything valuable in their pockets.

“The bullet riddled and charred remains of the victims including women and children were reportedly buried in mass graves in Kaduna State.

“Their offence was simply that they blocked the road against the Army chief.

“The killing of the 103 EndSARS protesters in Lagos is one of the hidden atrocities of the Buhari era. The spirits of those murdered whether for ‘blocking’ the road in Zaria or ‘blocking’ the Lekki gate will continue to haunt this country and hang over its skies until justice is done,” he said.

