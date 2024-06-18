Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tension in Rivers as LG chairmen’s tenures expire, youths storm secretariats

Rivers State is on edge as the tenure of local government chairmen expires today, June 17, at midnight, with the chairmen refusing to leave office despite Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s warnings.Read more

2. Former APC chieftain, Lukman slams party’s poor performance on campaign promises

Salihu Lukman, the former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has delivered a scathing critique of the party’s failure to fulfill its campaign promises, stating that they have “done badly” in meeting their commitments on security, economic stability, and anti-corruption.Read more

3. Former President Obasanjo visits First Lady Oluremi Tinubu in celebration of Sallah

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Lagos on Monday to mark the Sallah celebration.Read more

4. President Tinubu to attend inauguration of South Africa’s Ramaphosa

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Lagos on Tuesday for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to a statement released on Monday by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.Read more

5. Shehu Sani insists some ENDSARS protesters still in police detention

The former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, and the Nigeria Police Force have disagreed on the fate of youths detained during the October 2020 ENDSARS protest in the country.Read more

6. Rivers police ready to tackle brewing crisis over LG chairmen’s tenure expiration – Disu

The Rivers State Police Command has assured residents of its readiness to handle any situation that may arise from the impending expiration of local government chairmen’s tenure in the state.Read more

7. GTBank drags 60 bank chiefs to court over Anchor Borrowers N17bn debt

Guaranty Trust Bank now (GTCO) has dragged 60 top executives of 13 commercial banks to court over a N17 billion Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) debt.Read more

8. Zenith Bank, UBA, AccessCorp, Total top list of stocks to watch this week

Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), AccessCorp, and Total Plc topped the lists of stocks to watch when the market opens after the Eid-El-Kabir on Wednesday.Read more

9. Hoodlums resist urban renewal, set cars, houses ablaze in Jos

A violent uprising erupted in the Bukuru metropolis, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday afternoon, as hoodlums suspected to be against the Jos city renewal drive of the state government led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, set several cars and houses ablaze.Read more

10. Nigeria’s Ejuke joins Sevilla on 3-year deal

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke has signed with Spanish club Sevilla on a three-year contract.Read more

