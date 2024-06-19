Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Fubara meets security chiefs as local govt crisis spreads in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday met with heads of security agencies in the state.Read more

2. Focus on electoral reforms not rotational presidency, Obi’s spokesman, Tanko urges NASS

The Chief Spokesperson, Peter Obi/Datti Baba-Ahmed Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election, Alhaji Yunusa Tanko has said that reforming the electoral process is much more needed now than the proposed single-tenure rotational presidency, to deepen democracy.Read more

3. RIVERS: Amid refusal to step down, Gov Fubara, directs LG bosses to hand over to admin heads

Governor of National Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has directed the 23 local government chairmen in the state to hand over to heads of administration of their various councils.Read more

4. Abia confirms 109 cases of stooling, but no cholera

The Abia State government said on Tuesday there was no confirmed case of cholera in the state.Read more

5. Another Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A pilgrim from Plateau State, Mr. Ismaila Musa, died in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Read more

6. Insecurity: Kogi govt bans processions in Koton Karfe

The Kogi State government has banned traditional processions in the Koton Kafe area of the state capital of the state for security reasons.Read more

7. Nigeria, AfreximBank sign $3.5bn deal on textile industry, CNG buses, others

The Federal Government and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed a $3.5 billion deal to boost the textile industry and promote the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, among other initiatives in the country.Read more

8. Nigeria extends 2024 licensing bid registration by 10 days

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has extended the deadline for the registration and submission of pre-qualification documents for the 2024 oil block licensing round.Read more

9. Security guard stabbed to death settling quarrel in Lagos

A private security guard, Yusuf Akadogo, was stabbed to death during a minor altercation in Lagos last week.Read more

10. Eight die in Iran hospital fire

At least eight people have died in a fire incident at a hospital in Iran.Read more

