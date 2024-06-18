News
Abia confirms 109 cases of stooling, but no cholera
The Abia State government said on Tuesday there was no confirmed case of cholera in the state.
The Director of Public Health and Disease Control in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Orie Agomoh, disclosed this to journalists in Umuahia.
She, however, said 109 cases of stooling and vomiting suspected to be cholera outbreaks were recorded in the state between January and this month.
She noted that two earlier samples collected and tested using Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) showed positive results.
However, a repeated test of the samples sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja was confirmed negative for cholera.
Agomoh revealed that one case each was recorded in Ohafia and Osisioma local government areas while Arochukwu, Umunneochi, Bende, and Ikwuano recorded 42, 39, 17, and nine cases respectively.
She said: “The State Ministry of Health emphasizes that Abia State has not recorded any confirmed positive case of cholera within the period under review.
“Nevertheless, because of ongoing outbreak reported in some states, the Ministry has instituted response measures towards prevention and identification of any suspected case and appropriate treatment.
“As part of the intervention, citizens are advised to continue to observe preventive measures to stay safe.”
Some states in the country have reported outbreaks of cholera with Lagos confirming 17 cases and 15 deaths last weekend.
