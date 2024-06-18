Another Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A pilgrim from Plateau State, Mr. Ismaila Musa, died in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Executive Secretary of Plateau Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Daiyabu Dauda, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Jos.

Dauda said the deceased who hails from Mangu local government area of the state after a brief illness.

Musa is the fourth Nigerian pilgrim to die in Saudi Arabia in the last seven days.

Three pilgrims died during the exercise last week.

The statement read: “He (Musa) was ill and has been on admission at Annur Specialist Hospital in Makka since May 31.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the government, and the people of Plateau.

“We pray that Allah will accept his hajj, grant him eternal rest, and give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

