Two Nigerian pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

Two Nigerian pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage have died in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary of Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Saliu Mohammed and Hajia Hawawu Mohammed.

Saliu reportedly died in an intensive care unit after falling ill, while Hawawu died in what Saudi authorities have termed an “unfortunate suicidal episode.”

The statement read: “Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board sends heartfelt commiserations to the families of two of our pilgrims who returned to their Lord in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

“Saliu Mohammed, who arrived with Batch 3 of the state contingent, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill; while Hajia Hawawu Mohammed (Batch 9) also died following what Saudi authorities have investigated and found to be an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina.”

This news comes amidst a larger pilgrimage season for Nigerians, with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) reporting 14 deaths among pilgrims this year.

The cause of Saliu’s death remains unclear, though it highlights the potential health risks associated with the Hajj, particularly for older pilgrims.

The vast crowds and hot weather conditions can exacerbate existing health issues. Medical teams are typically present during the pilgrimage to address such emergencies.

