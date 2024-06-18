Focus on electoral reforms not rotational presidency, Obi’s spokesman, Tanko urges NASS

The Chief Spokesperson, Peter Obi/Datti Baba-Ahmed Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election, Alhaji Yunusa Tanko has said that reforming the electoral process is much more needed now than the proposed single-tenure rotational presidency, to deepen democracy.

Tanko, a former National Chairman of the defunct National Conscience Party, said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, insisting that reforming the electoral process would guarantee the emergence of credible leaders across all levels of government.

He further stated that deepening democracy to guarantee the emergence of credible leaders should be one of the key things to consider in the ongoing process of amending the Constitution.

“These (single tenure of six years and rotational presidency) are things that will be decided by the Nigerian people when the time comes.

“They are not things that should be on the front burner of discussions at the moment now.

“This is because what we need actually at the moment is for us to have an electoral reform that would dovetail into credible elections.

“Once we have that, we shall be talking about the tenure of office,” Tanko said.

The Labour Party chieftain further said that the National Assembly should not focus on tenure of office but on deepening the electoral process to promote democracy.

“Let us reform the electoral system to make it clean and clear so that we can have credible elections,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria reports that a bill seeking a single term of six years for the President and state governors was brought up recently by 35 members of the House of Representatives.

The bill also canvasses the rotation of the presidency among the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The 35 legislators, under the auspices of Reformed-minded Legislators, said both proposals would lead to a reduction in the cost of governance.

Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the spokesman of the group, added that the move would unite the country, ensure seamless power transition and promote the development of the country.

