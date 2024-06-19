Politics
Fubara appoints caretaker committee chairmen for Rivers LGs (See full list)
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of caretaker committee chairmen to oversee the administration of the 23 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.
This follows the expiration of the tenure of the elected council chairmen on June 17th, 2024.
The announcement comes amidst controversy surrounding the extension of the outgoing chairmen’s tenure by the Rivers State House of Assembly, a move later deemed unconstitutional. Fubara‘s decision to appoint caretaker committees instead suggests a preference for adherence to the established democratic process.
The list of appointees includes a mix of familiar names and newcomers to the political scene.
READ ALSO:Fubara meets security chiefs as local govt crisis spreads in Rivers
See the full list:
1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
2. Ahoada East LGA – Hon. Happy Benneth
3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji
11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri
12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
23. Tai LGA – Hon Matthew Dike
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...