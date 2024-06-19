Fubara appoints caretaker committee chairmen for Rivers LGs (See full list)

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of caretaker committee chairmen to oversee the administration of the 23 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of the elected council chairmen on June 17th, 2024.

The announcement comes amidst controversy surrounding the extension of the outgoing chairmen’s tenure by the Rivers State House of Assembly, a move later deemed unconstitutional. Fubara‘s decision to appoint caretaker committees instead suggests a preference for adherence to the established democratic process.

The list of appointees includes a mix of familiar names and newcomers to the political scene.

READ ALSO:Fubara meets security chiefs as local govt crisis spreads in Rivers

See the full list:

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Hon. Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Hon Matthew Dike

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now