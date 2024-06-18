RIVERS: Amid refusal to step down, Gov Fubara, directs LG bosses to hand over to admin heads

Governor of National Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has directed the 23 local government chairmen in the state to hand over to heads of administration of their various councils.

Fubara gave the directive during a statewide broadcast on Tuesday morning.

Fubara's faction of Rivers Assembly confirms eight commissioner nominees

The directive comes in the wake of the tenure expiration of the council bosses who have however, refused to vacate offices, hanging on a court directive and claiming their tenures were extended by six months.

The three-year tenure of the elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors terminated on Monday.

More to come…

