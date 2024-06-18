Edo PDP faction demands for Shaibu’s resignation amid open support for APC

A faction of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, demanded the immediate resignation of former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, following his shocking endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, in the upcoming governorship election.

Shaibu’s surprise move has sparked outrage within the PDP ranks, with party leaders accusing him of betrayal and anti-party activities.

The Deputy Director General of the media arm of the Edo PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Rev. Olu Martin in a statement on Monday, described Shaibu’s reason for supporting the APC candidate as baseless.

“Because the candidate didn’t grow up in Edo, doesn’t make him a stranger in his own state.

“I thought Shaibu would tell us that the candidate he wants to support has the capacity, intelligent, knack for excellence and smartnees, which are the hallmarks of a great leader,” Martin said.

READ ALSO:‘A homeboy needed to lead Edo effectively,’ Shaibu endorses APC’s Okpebholo ahead of guber poll

Martin added that it was contradictory for Shaibu to remain in the PDP and be working against the candidate of the party.

“The honourable thing he should have done is to resign from the PDP like others and support the APC candidate. His argument is that of weak people,” he said.

The development has further deepened the rift within the Edo State political landscape, as the PDP struggles to maintain unity ahead of the crucial election. Shaibu’s defection has also raised questions about his political integrity and loyalty, given his previous role as a high-ranking member of the PDP.

Political analysts see Shaibu’s move as a strategic play to align himself with the APC’s perceived political dominance in the state, despite his previous battles with Governor Godwin Obaseki. The move has also sparked speculation about potential political appointments or incentives offered to Shaibu by the APC.

The Edo PDP’s call for Shaibu’s resignation has added fuel to the political fire, setting the stage for an intense showdown in the lead-up to the election. As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: the political landscape in Edo State has been irreversibly shaken, and the consequences of Shaibu’s defection will be closely watched by political observers across the nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now