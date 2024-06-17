Hoodlums resist urban renewal, set cars, houses ablaze in Jos

A violent uprising erupted in the Bukuru metropolis, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday afternoon, as hoodlums suspected to be against the Jos city renewal drive of the state government led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, set several cars and houses ablaze.

The hoodlums, who were heavily armed, attacked passersby, injuring many, and resisted officials of the Jos City Renewal Committee who had gone to clear a site in the Bukuru community. The officials were reportedly pelted with stones, and their vehicles vandalized.

A resident, Usman Ibrahim, who witnessed the incident, described the chaos: “It was this afternoon in the Bukuru community around 2 pm. We saw some officials of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board arrive in the community and move to a site they had earlier cleared before.

“As soon as they began to mark the site, some hoodlums emerged and started throwing stones at the officials, saying they would not allow any project in the area. Before you knew it, they started burning cars parked along the road and attacking innocent passers-by. They also set some houses ablaze.”

The violence spread quickly, with the hoodlums rampaging through the community, burning cars and houses, and attacking anyone in their path. The situation was brought under control by the quick deployment of security agents, who restored order and prevented further destruction.

Residents of the community condemned the hoodlums’ action, urging the government and security agents to take decisive action against those trying to breach the peace.

“This kind of violence is unacceptable,” said one resident. “We urge the government to take action against those responsible and ensure that peace is maintained in our community.”

The state Police Command spokesman, Alabo Alfred, confirmed the incident and said an investigation had commenced.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident in Bukuru. Our men have been deployed to the community. We are investigating the cause of the problem and will take appropriate action against those responsible.”

The incident comes after Governor Mutfwang signed an Executive Order to control illegal building erection and traffic in the state.

The General Manager of JMDB, Hart Bankat, said the order aimed to ensure the implementation of the Greater Jos Master plan and prevent building collapse in the state.

“Executive Order No. 003, 2024 became imperative considering the indiscriminate manner in which buildings were being erected and traffic control abysmally degenerated within the Greater Jos Master plan, as well as the prevalence of building collapse in the state,” Bankat said.

