Lagos police rescue Lebanese Fouani brothers kidnapped on Lagos waters regain freedom

The three Lebanese Founi brothers, Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, who were abducted by gunmen last Friday in Lagos, have been rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the rescue of the Lebanese businessmen in a statement on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Ripples Nigeria had on Friday, reported the abduction of the three brothers who are behind Fouani Nigeria Ltd, an electronics business giant and the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.

The three brothers were reportedly coming from their factory when they were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

“In a brazen act that has sent shockwaves through Lagos, armed gunmen have abducted four people traveling by boat,” the Ripples report had stated.

Hundeyin had, on Saturday, confirmed the abduction of the Fouani brothers in a statement.

“Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that,” he had said.

