Former President Obasanjo visits First Lady Oluremi Tinubu in celebration of Sallah

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Lagos on Monday to mark the Sallah celebration.

The visit was confirmed by the First Lady’s spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, who posted a photo of the two leaders on her social media handle.

According to Kukoyi, Obasanjo visited the First Lady to extend his greetings and felicitate with her on the occasion. She wrote, “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”

Read also: Former APC chieftain, Lukman slams party’s poor performance on campaign promises

This visit comes despite Obasanjo’s recent criticism of the Tinubu administration’s policies.

On May 27, Obasanjo spoke out against the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the naira, stating that while the policies were necessary, they were poorly executed.

He also expressed disapproval of Nigeria’s approach to the coup in the Republic of Niger, speaking at a colloquium in Abuja over the weekend titled “Nigeria’s Development: Navigating the Way Out of the Current Economic Crisis and Insecurity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now