Former APC chieftain, Lukman slams party’s poor performance on campaign promises

Salihu Lukman, the former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has delivered a scathing critique of the party’s failure to fulfill its campaign promises, stating that they have “done badly” in meeting their commitments on security, economic stability, and anti-corruption.

In an interview with Arise TV on Monday, Lukman expressed his disappointment and frustration with the party’s performance, saying: “I admit that in terms of meeting up with our campaign promises, we have done badly, no doubt about it. And what are those campaign promises? Issues of security, the economy, fighting corruption. We have done badly, and people are free to reach the conclusion whether or not APC is worse than PDP.”

Lukman’s comments come after his resignation from the party, citing the need for a new leadership that departs from the practices of the previous administration.

According to Lukman, he had hoped that the new leadership would learn from the mistakes of the past, but unfortunately, they have continued in the same vein.

One of the most contentious decisions made by President Tinubu, according to Lukman, was the immediate declaration of the end of the petroleum subsidy without planning and preparation. This, according to him, has led to a significant deterioration in living conditions, with no plan in place to respond to the challenges that have arisen.

Lukman also criticized the government’s spending priorities, allocating a massive 15 trillion naira to the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway while neglecting urgent needs in education and health.

He said that the allocation for education is insufficient to address the critical issue of out-of-school children, which currently stands at 10 million in the North.

The former APC vice chairman warned that the party’s continuation of “business as usual” might lead to a worse situation, and by the end of the year, people might be forced to support any leader out of anger and frustration, potentially electing a worse successor to President Tinubu.

Lukman’s comments highlight the deep-seated frustrations within the APC and the need for a new approach to address the country’s challenges. His critique echoes the sentiments of many Nigerians who feel that the party has failed to deliver on its promises and that a new direction is needed to tackle the country’s pressing issues.

