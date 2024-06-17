Rivers police ready to tackle brewing crisis over LG chairmen’s tenure expiration – Disu

The Rivers State Police Command has assured residents of its readiness to handle any situation that may arise from the impending expiration of local government chairmen’s tenure in the state.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, warned individuals against taking the law into their hands, stressing that anyone found doing so would face the full wrath of the law.

With tension building across the 23 local government areas, Disu urged parents to caution their children against getting involved in the crisis. He vowed that the police would protect all government property and human life, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.

Disu said, “My job as a policeman is to protect lives and properties. And that is what we have gone out to do since morning. We are aware of the crisis that has to do with the tenure of the local government chairmen and we have gotten one court order or the other. And the Court of Appeal has given an order for everybody to exercise restraints till the 20th of this month — just three days. So we expect everybody to respect it and not take laws into their hands and allow peace to continue as it is.”

He added, “Sincerely, you know our officers have been out for the past three days. I just finished addressing them and I thank them for the good job they have done. They have been out since 4 a.m., and they just came back. We are not taking it lightly, we are ready to go.

“Our officers have been on a show of force and we have had additional men given to us from the Headquarters. This is just to assure members of the public that we are ready to do our jobs of protecting lives and properties.”

The Police Commissioner emphasized, “We have warned anybody who would want to take laws into their hands. I want to use this opportunity to talk to parents to call their children to order. Talk to them so that their children will not be used as cannon folds in this crisis. Everything that has to do with government property and every human being in this community would be protected.”

