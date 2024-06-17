President Tinubu to attend inauguration of South Africa’s Ramaphosa

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Lagos on Tuesday for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to a statement released on Monday by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu’s attendance at the ceremony demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with South Africa, Ngelale added.

This event marks Ramaphosa’s re-election for a second term, following a historic coalition government formed by the African National Congress (ANC) and opposition parties.

The ANC, which led the anti-apartheid struggle, won only 40% of the vote in the May 29 general election, losing its absolute majority in parliament for the first time. However, the party successfully formed a government of national unity through a coalition deal.

Tinubu’s presence at the inauguration ceremony underscores the importance of Nigeria-South Africa relations, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, and regional security.

The two nations have a long-standing relationship, with South Africa being one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners.

During his visit, Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral talks with Ramaphosa, focusing on issues such as economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional integration. The two leaders will also discuss pressing global issues, including climate change, poverty, and inequality.

After the ceremony, Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria, bringing back valuable insights and opportunities for further collaboration between the two nations.

