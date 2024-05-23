Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 23, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigeria’s ex-supercop, Abba Kyari, granted temporary bail after 27 months in detention

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday granted the former Commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, bail to bury his mother.Read more

2. Sowore condemns army’s closure of Abuja plaza following soldiers, traders altercation

Nigerian activist and politician Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday, condemned the actions of the Nigerian Army after they shut down the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja.Read more

3. Reps to probe NDDC erosion protection contract in Bayelsa

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the abandoned erosion protection contract awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Kolokuma/Opokuma, Bayelsa State.Read more

4. Binance executive’s absence stalls arraignment for tax evasion

The absence of detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, in court on Wednesday, stalled his arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.Read more

5. Free for all fight erupts as lawmakers impeach Cross River Assembly Speaker (Video)

There was a free for all fight in the Cross River State House of Assembly on Wednesday as 17 of the 25 members of the House impeached the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, over allegations of misappropriation of funds.Read more

6. APC trembling over Atiku, Obi meeting —Ex-PDP scribe, Ologbondiyan

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, has thrown jibes at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over its concerns on the meeting between presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.Read more

7. FG blames Nigeria’s dwindling oil production on insufficient investment

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday blamed Nigeria’s dwindling oil production output on under-investment in the sector.Read more

8. NCAA to sanction Turkish Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Wednesday vowed to invoke relevant sections of its regulations to sanction Turkish Airlines over the mistreatment of Nigerian passengers.Read more

9. Police arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested eight suspected armed robbers in the state.Read more

10. Lookman nets hat-trick as Atalanta stun Leverkusen in Europa League final

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick to help Atalanta stun Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final of the Europa League.Read more

