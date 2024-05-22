News
Nigeria’s ex-supercop, Abba Kyari, granted temporary bail after 27 months in detention
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday granted the former Commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, bail to bury his mother.
The compassionate bail was for two weeks.
The once dreaded supercop was granted bail in the sum of N 50 million and a surety in like sum.
In his ruling, the judge ordered Kyari to deposit his travel passport with the court and always report to any formation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) nearest to him during the period of the bail.
The former IRT commanded was arrested by the NDLEA on February 14, 2022.
He is standing trial on drug-related charges.
Justice Ekwo will deliver judgement on Kyari’s bail application on May 31.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...