Nigeria’s ex-supercop, Abba Kyari, granted temporary bail after 27 months in detention

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday granted the former Commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, bail to bury his mother.

The compassionate bail was for two weeks.

The once dreaded supercop was granted bail in the sum of N 50 million and a surety in like sum.

In his ruling, the judge ordered Kyari to deposit his travel passport with the court and always report to any formation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) nearest to him during the period of the bail.

The former IRT commanded was arrested by the NDLEA on February 14, 2022.

He is standing trial on drug-related charges.

Justice Ekwo will deliver judgement on Kyari’s bail application on May 31.

