Edo Assembly passes 2024 supplementary appropriation bill of N409.2bn

The Edo State House of Assembly has passed the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N409.2 billion to accommodate the new minimum wage in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki signed the state’s 2024 budget of N342.8 billion in December 2023.

In the supplementary appropriation bill, the sum of N182.4 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N226.8 billion for capital expenditure.

After the bill was passed by the lawmakers, the Speaker of the Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Yahaya Omogbai, to give the bill its third reading and forward clean copies to the governor for his assent.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobarueghian, said the passage of the bill was to allow the state government to accommodate the increment in the state’s new minimum wage.

The Assembly also passed a bill to domesticate the harmonised retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years.

