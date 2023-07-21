FUEL PRICE HIKE: Group berates CUPP over call for removal of NNPC boss, Kyari

A civil society group, the Network for Transparency and Good Governance (NTGG) has accused the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) of trying to play politics with the emotions of Nigerians and playing to the gallery over the recent fuel subsidy removal which has led to the temporary hike in the pump price of petrol.

CUPP, a political opposition group had alleged that the fuel subsidy removal was a scam to cage Nigerians and called for the removal of Mr. Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer, GCEO, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

But, NTGG, in a statement co-signed by its national coordinator, Friday Imoni and national secretary, Gana Alkali, on Thursday said that ordinarily, it would have ignored CUPP which it described as being led by a group of disgruntled members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Accord to it, the CUPP-PDP was advertising “their lack of vision and empathy for Nigerians in these trying times which they brought upon the nation”.

The NTGG however said it decided to respond “because of innocent Nigerians who may not be fully abreast with the current situation of things”.

The statement reads: “We read with dismay a spurious, sickening and nefarious statement credited to the failed and disgruntled Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) led and sponsored by members of the troubled and corrupt-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling for the removal of Mr. Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer, GCEO, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over the recent subsidy removal

“It’s a statement of fact that CUPP has the unenviable mandate to try to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as the NNPCL, INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP with the hope of gaining political advantage having been rejected by the majority of the people.

“As the current administration tackles our national challenges and at this period, we all should focus on issues of nation building, but the best PDP and its acolytes are offering is a distraction.

“Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria is an economic necessity, as the subsidy funds could lead to major development gains. With the proper structure, such as building good infrastructure and a conducive environment for investors, removing subsidies is a blessing the economy needs right now.

“For instance, the amount paid out on subsidies from 2005 to 2021 is equivalent to the entire budget for health, education, agriculture, and defence in the last five years. The sum also equals the capital expenditure for 10 years between 2011 and 2020. The removal of subsidy will free allocations which can be channeled to the provision of infrastructure like roads, education, health service, power, security, creation of jobs, development of the downstream sector, improve our GDP growth, clamp down on product theft, pipeline vandalism, environmental pollution, foreign exchange shortages and provision of basic benefits for Nigerians.

“It’s however laughable that the personal interests and frustrations of the promoters of CUPP have beclouded their reasoning.

“The recent fuel pump price adjustment from N537 to N617 per litre was as a result of forces being determined by foreign exchange fluctuations induced by international market forces. The government is, however, working to mitigate the hardship occasioned by the increment in the fuel pump price.

While calling for the continued support and appealing to Nigerians for the temporary pains of the initiative, the group said: “Instead of the PDP and their minions to join hands with the current administration to salvage the economy, they have, in the name of opposition, continued to distract the government and Nigerians with their post-election delusions, salacious fictions, conjured rifts in government circle, and their spurious allegations against the NNPCL and its management.

“While the CUPP-PDP wallows in its obscene conducts, Nigeria under the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration will continue to strife to lead the country to economic boom once again.

