Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 24, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Sanusi returns as Emir of Kano four years after dethronement
The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday signed the amended Emirates Council bill in the state.Read more
2. Reps urge army to reopen Banex Plaza
The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Nigerian Army to immediately reopen Banex Plaza in Abuja.Read more
3. Tinubu orders review of governing boards of tertiary institutions
President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards of tertiary institutions in the country.Read more
4. Panic as Binance executive, Gambaryan slumps in court
The Head of Financial Crime Compliance with the cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, slumped during the proceeding at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.Read more
5. Reps’ move to revive old National Anthem: A call to rekindle patriotism or revisionist move?
Nigeria’s House of Representatives is stirring national conversation with a proposed bill seeking a return to the country’s pre-independence anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”Read more
6. Reps order committee to probe abandoned NDDC Project in Bayelsa awarded to firm notorious for abandoning contracts
The House of Representatives, on Thursday, directed its committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to investigate the contract by the Commission for the Opokuma Clean Erosion Protection in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa state.Read more
7. AfDB invests $1.44bn to boost infrastructural growth in Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has invested $1.44 billion to support the development of energy and power, transport, water, and other infrastructural projects in Nigeria.Read more
8. Nigeria’s equities market dips further as investors lose N84bn
The Nigerian equities market dipped further on Thursday as investors lost N84 billion at the close of the day’s trading.Read more
9. Ebonyi varsity student commits suicide
A final year student of Ebonyi State University in Abakaliki identified as Favour Ugwuka committed suicide on Wednesday.Read more
10. Nadal to begin French Open campaign with Zverev clash
Rafael Nadal will start his French Open campaign with a first-round match against German fourth seed Alexander Zverev.Read more
