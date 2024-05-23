The House of Representatives, on Thursday, directed its committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to investigate the contract by the Commission for the Opokuma Clean Erosion Protection in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa state.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by HON ABONSIZIBE OBOKU during plenary.

Moving the motion, Oboku noted that one of the mandates of the NDDC was to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta region and to facilitate its rapid and sustainable development.

According to him, it is on this premise that the NDDC, in May 2004 awarded the contract of shoreline protection in Opokuma Kingdom, due to erosion to Jide Agboola of Dredging Atlantic Ltd.

He further explained that the Company has a reputation of abandoning projects.

”It was reported by the Guardian Newspaper on the 6th of October 2015, that the Company abandoned a similar project awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission in Aiyetoro Community in Ilaje Council Area of Ondo State, after collecting the mobilization fee of N2.5 Billion Naira out of the N6.5 billion contract sum.

“Almost twenty years after, this project stand abandoned, this has resulted into perennial erosion, affecting a clan comprising of ten communities.

He added that a community (AYAKOROAMA community) had been washed away, Similarly, a substantial part of Orubiri Community had suffered the same fate.

“Saddened that this has led to the loss of lives and property, this could have been averted if the contractor and NDDC has lived up to the expectation of the aim and objectives of the said contract”, the lawmaker said.

The committee is expected to report back to the House in four weeks for further Legislative action.

