17 candidates to field candidates in Ondo governorship poll

At least 17 political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the INEC dedicated portal dedicated to the candidates’ nomination would automatically shut down at 6:00 p.m. on May 24.

Olumekun added that personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates would be published by INEC on May 25 in line with section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

These, according to him, will be published at INEC state headquarters in Akure and the 18 local government area offices across the state.

He appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.

“Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate or running mate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022,’’ the INEC official stated.

