Politics
INEC registers 269,992 new voters in Edo, Ondo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 269,992 new voters in the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo States.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, disclosed this after the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.
Olumekun said 129,246 or 47.87 percent of the newly registered voters were male while 140,756 representing 52.13 percent were female.
He said: “Still, the majority of the registered voters (182,541 or 67.61 percent) are youths between 18 years and 34 years.
“In terms of occupation, 95,463 or 35.36 percent are students while 1,588 representing 0.59 percent are Persons with Disability (PWDs).
“In addition, 24,454 requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), 74,493 applications for voter transfer, and 8,314 for information update were received.”
Olumekun, however, said the statistics were preliminary figures, adding that the final figures would be published on a state-by-state basis after the period for claims/objections and Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).
He added that the date for the commencement of collection of new PVCs would be announced thereafter.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...