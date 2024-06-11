INEC registers 269,992 new voters in Edo, Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 269,992 new voters in the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo States.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, disclosed this after the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olumekun said 129,246 or 47.87 percent of the newly registered voters were male while 140,756 representing 52.13 percent were female.

He said: “Still, the majority of the registered voters (182,541 or 67.61 percent) are youths between 18 years and 34 years.

“In terms of occupation, 95,463 or 35.36 percent are students while 1,588 representing 0.59 percent are Persons with Disability (PWDs).

“In addition, 24,454 requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), 74,493 applications for voter transfer, and 8,314 for information update were received.”

Olumekun, however, said the statistics were preliminary figures, adding that the final figures would be published on a state-by-state basis after the period for claims/objections and Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

He added that the date for the commencement of collection of new PVCs would be announced thereafter.

