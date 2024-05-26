Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Kano Emirate saga takes another turn as Police vow to enforce court order

The ongoing saga surrounding the Kano Emirate Council Law of 2019 has taken a dramatic turn.Read more

2. Posers as Nigeria increases medical students’ enrollment in moves to curb ‘Japa’ trend

Nigeria’s healthcare system is grappling with a significant challenge – a wave of emigration known as ‘Japa’, where medical professionals leave the country for better opportunities abroad.Read more

3. Tinubu charges varsities to lead fight against corruption

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday charged the Nigerian Universities to lead the fight against corruption in the country.Read more

4. Kano: Deposed Emir urges calm, looks up to judiciary for intervention

The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Saturday, urged the people of the state to maintain law and order.Read more

5. NNPP warns against emergency rule in Kano over Emirship tussle

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned against the imposition of an emergency rule in Kano State over the current Emirship tussle in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 24, 2024

6. Navy impounds three barges, arrests 7 suspected oil thieves in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has impounded three barges laden with suspected stolen crude oil at Tunu Community Creek, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State.Read more

7. Nigeria eyes hosting right for African Energy Bank, invests $100m in class A shares

President Bola Tinubu has approved a $100 million investment for class A shares in the proposed African Energy Bank.Read more

8. Chinese national allegedly kills crane operator for declining s3x request in Abia

Police operatives in Abia have arrested a Chinese national at the Inner Galaxy Steel in Umuahala Asa, Ukwa West local government area of the state, Mr. GZ Zhen, in connection with the death of a crane operator in the company.Read more

9. Lightening kills two women in Lagos

Lightening during rainfall killed two women in the FESTAC area of Lagos State on Friday.Read more

10. Golden Eaglets miss out on U-17 AFCON, World Cup

Nigeria men’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets have missed the chance to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding next year.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now