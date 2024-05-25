Kano Emirate saga takes another turn as Police vow to enforce court order

The ongoing saga surrounding the Kano Emirate Council Law of 2019 has taken a dramatic turn.

Despite Governor Abba Yusuf’s recent moves to reinstate deposed Emir Lamido Sanusi and re-arrange the fragmented emirate system, the Kano State Police Command has declared their intention to enforce a court order opposing these actions.

Court Order vs. Government Action:

A Federal High Court ruling in Kano (FHC/KN/CS/182/2024) had previously restrained the state government from implementing the 2019 law and the subsequent dethronement of emirs. However, Governor Yusuf seemingly defied the court by reinstating Sanusi and repealing the law that created additional emirates.

Police Step In:

In a surprising move, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Gumel, held a press conference alongside other security agencies, on Saturday, where he announced their commitment to upholding the court order, regardless of the recent actions by the state government.

READ ALSO:Gov Yusuf nominates Kwankwaso’s son, three others as commissioners in Kano

“The police command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May, 2024 issued by the federal high court sitting in Kano alongside all law enforcement agents in the state,” Gumel said.

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the police in the state is working together with the military and other security agencies to provide the adequate security to everyone, as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Uncertain Future:

This development creates a tense situation. The police siding with the court directly opposes Governor Yusuf’s decisions. It’s unclear how the governor will respond. He could face a standoff with the police or potentially back down and comply with the court order.

National Implications:

The Kano Emirate saga has national implications. This public disagreement between police and the state government raises concerns about the rule of law in Kano and potentially sets a precedent for federal-state relations.

Eyes on Kano:

All eyes are now on Kano as residents and the nation await the government’s next move. The future of the emirs, the stability of the state, and respect for the rule of law all hang in the balance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now