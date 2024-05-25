Heightened tension in Kano as governor orders arrest of former Emir

In a move likely to further inflame tensions in the state, Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reportedly ordered the arrest of the immediate past Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf accused Ado Bayero of creating tension in the state.

The statement reads, “The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys.”

Governor Yusuf had reinstated Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano, on Friday.

This follows the passing of a bill by the state House of Assembly which dissolved all five emirates created by former governor, Abdulahi Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf presented the letter of reinstatement to Sanusi as 16th Emir of Kano, in effect, confirming his return as the authentic Emir.

While presenting the letter to Sanusi on Friday, Yusuf said it was to correct the unlawful removal of Sanusi in 2019.

“We return Sanusi out of conviction that he was victimized in 2019,” the governor said.

“We also return him as the rightful Emir of Kano, to continue the good job he was doing for the good of Kano people.”

