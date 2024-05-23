All eyes on Sanusi as Kano assembly urges kingmakers to name new emir

The Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday asked kingmakers to name a new Emir sequel to its annulment of the 2019 emirate law enacted under the former state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration.

The state lawmakers, during plenary passed the amended Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024.

Recall that in March 2020, Ganduje deposed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano over alleged disregard to lawful instructions from the office of the governor.

Ganduje, using the power in the 2019 law, divided the emirates into five and deposed Sanusi.

Aminu Ado Bayero was then crowned as the new Emir of Kano

READ ALSO:Sanusi exonerates Tinubu, blames past administrations for Nigeria’s economic hardship

However, today, Lawan Yan Gurasa, who sponsored the amended bill, told newsmen that Ado Bayero is no longer the Emir of Kano with the passage of the new legislation.

Gurasa said: “The bill has been sent to the governor for assent. Now, there is no longer an active Emir in Kano in all the five emirates — Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye

“The law now provides the governor to call on the traditional kingmakers to choose a new king.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the palace of the Emir since the amended bill was passed by the lawmakers.

While the move is assumed to maintain law and order, there are believes in many quarters that the kingmakers are likely to return the deposed Muhammad Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now