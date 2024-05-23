Atiku says he’ll still contest for president, hints at merger with other parties

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed that he will continue to contest for presidency as long as he has the health capacity.

Atiku disclosed this while speaking during an interview on the Hausa service of the Voice of America in Abuja.

Asked if he will contest again, Atiku said, “Of course, I will keep contesting again and again as long as I am alive and healthy.

“Even the former US President Abraham Lincoln contested seven times before finally winning”.

He hinted that a merger with other political parties was likely, nothing that “however, given the current state of the PDP, it is clear that a single-handed effort will not suffice to win the election. Strong support and collaboration with other parties are required,” he said.

Read also: All eyes on Sanusi as Kano assembly urges kingmakers to name new emir

Ripples Nigeria reports that Atiku is expected to be 81 by the next presidential election in 2027.

The former Vice President has run for the presidency six times.

He said he is consoled by the fact that former United States President Abraham Lincoln did not win the presidential vote on the first time of asking.

Atiku, while speaking on the crisis in the PDP, said the party needs to be united and forge alliances with other political groups to win the presidential election in 2027.

It will be recalled that Atiku had met with his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi last week, fueling speculations for a merger between PDP and LP

“This is to anybody that thinks there is going to be a misunderstanding between me and Obi, let me assure you that not even a small issue is going to happen between us.

“Also, we are going to be behind anybody that will be chosen to represent us in the forthcoming elections,” Atiku had said during the meeting.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now