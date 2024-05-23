News
Kano Assembly dissolves four emirates created by Ganduje
In a move with potentially significant political ramifications, the Kano State House of Assembly has dissolved four emirates created by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019.
The dissolution of the affected Emirates was sequel to deliberations on the floor of the House during plenary on Thursday.
The Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Bill was considered on the floor of the House after scaling second and third reading on Thursday morning.
Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu, explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano as the division of Kano emirate to five reduced the capacity and dignity of the state at national level.
The majority leader Lawan Hussaini Dala said that the emirate council served as a custodian of culture which was distorted by the creation of additional emirates.
Background:
In 2019, Governor Ganduje signed a bill into law establishing four new emirates alongside the existing Kano Emirate. This move was seen by many as a way to weaken the power and influence of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who had been critical of Ganduje’s administration.
Court Ruling:
The Kano State High Court recently ruled that the creation of the new emirates was illegal, stating that the Kano State House of Assembly did not follow proper procedure. This ruling paved the way for the Assembly’s action today.
Dissolution and Impact:
The Kano State House of Assembly voted to dissolve the emirates of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya. This decision is likely to be challenged in court, potentially leading to a protracted legal battle.
