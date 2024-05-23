News
Tribunal to deliver judgement on Kogi governorship election Monday
The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed next Monday for judgment in the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging Governor Usman Ododo’s victory in last year’s election in the state.
The three-member panel headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu announced the date in a message communicated to counsel to the parties through its secretary, David Mike, on Thursday in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Tribunal grants SDP access to Kogi governorship election materials
The petitioners are challenging the outcome of the November 11, 2023 election over alleged fraud.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ododo, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) however prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition in its entirety for being incompetent and lacking in merit.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...