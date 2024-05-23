Tribunal to deliver judgement on Kogi governorship election Monday

The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed next Monday for judgment in the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging Governor Usman Ododo’s victory in last year’s election in the state.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu announced the date in a message communicated to counsel to the parties through its secretary, David Mike, on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Tribunal grants SDP access to Kogi governorship election materials

The petitioners are challenging the outcome of the November 11, 2023 election over alleged fraud.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ododo, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) however prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition in its entirety for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

