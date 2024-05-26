Imo LP candidate, Achonu vows to pursue his case to S’ Court

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last November 11 governorship election in Imo state, Senator Nathan Achonu has vowed to pursue his case against the tribunal’s affirmation of Gov. Hope Uzodinma to a logical conclusion, even if it means up to the Supreme Court.

Achonu said this at a world Press Conference on Sunday in Abuja, said he received the judgment of the Imo State Election Petition Tribunal with so much sadness and disappointment.

“The Tribunal had in its Judgment dismissing my petition stated that I was unable to prove that there was substantial noncompliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the 11th November 2023 Imo State Governorship Election.

“According to the Tribunal, my inability to prove that there was substantial noncompliance with the Electoral Act in that election, stemmed from my nonproduction of the BVAS Machine before the Tribunal.

“Let me emphasize that this judgment has not in any way whittled down my belief in democracy and the judicial process of our dear country, Nigeria, it has rather, unlike the past ones, emboldened me to insists on the right thing being done, enough is enough!

“I will do everything legal possible to challenge the judgment on Appeal up to Supreme Court.

“I am very optimistic that justice will be served in the long run because there are still there are still upright, courageous and incorruptible justices in our Judiciary.

“Furthermore, I am going to seek for an order of Mandamus compelling the Attorney General of the Federation to proceed against the several INEC officers and Collation/Returning Officers who have been guilty of electoral offenses and are walking the streets free while Nigerians are wallowing in poverty and insecurity which was occasioned by their acts.

“During the build up to the November 11 Governorship election, insecurity was used to unleash terror and brutality on political opponents.

“I narrowly escaped assassination from his men who tried to stop me from attending Church program at Obibiezena in Owerri North LGA.

“We defied all those terror and intimidation to campaign in the entire 27 LGAs and 305 wards including Omuma, hope uzodinma’s Ward and hometown.

“Then after taken all these risks and mobilizing people to come out and vote, he thinks he can steal their votes and mandates with connivance with INEC and now Tribunal. It will not happen! Never! we will not allow that to stand.

“I am going to pursue this my case up to Supreme Court, to recover our people’s mandate and I strongly believe that the final outcome will strengthen our electoral jurisprudence”, Achonu said.

According to him, besides the fact that the production of the BVAS Machine before the Tribunal was the responsibility of INEC both as a Party to the Petition and as a public institution, he had endeavoured to ensure that the BVAS was brought before the Tribunal by obtaining an Order from the same Tribunal compelling INEC to produce the BVAS Machine before the Tribunal.

“However, INEC brazenly refused to abide by the Order of the same Tribunal directing it to produce before it the BVAS Machine.

“It may interest you to note that the same INEC had prior to the commencement of hearing of my Petition before the Tribunal refused to grant access to Labour Party accredited Inspectors to inspect the BVAS Machine in line with an Order of the same Tribunal. This is regardless of the fact that INEC had extorted from me millions of Naira purportedly as a deposit for the cost of the inspection of BVAS Machine. The said inspection never held, and INEC has held onto the money. Interestingly the Tribunal did neither comment on this INEC’s misfeasance nor sanctioned INEC for flaunting its Order which was tantamount to contempt in facie curiae (contempt in the face of the court)”, he alleged.

