Again, Phyna drags BBNaija organisers, Multichoice, for failing to fulfill pledge of prizes

The winner of the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBN), ‘Level Up’ edition, Josephine Otabor has called out the organisers of the reality TV show for failing to fulfil pledge of over N100m worth of prizes to her.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Live on Thursday, May 23, 2024, to inform the public about the inability of MultiChoice Nigeria to five her the prize promised.

Phyna who is currently going through an emotional meltdown over the issue demanded that her money and other cash prizes should be given to her so she can face her future.

She said; “Calling you people out, quickly pay the rest. Quickly give me the BTC too na. Quickly give it to me. Quickly give me the BTC the way you give me other things. What’s my business with Quidax. I don’t know Quidax. I didn’t sign contract with Quidax.

READ ALSO:BBNaija: Group calls out Multichoice for failing to fulfill promises made to Phyna

“When I was going on the show, I didn’t know Quidax were part of the sponsors. I didn’t know about them. I didn’t sign contract with them,” Phyna said with teary eyes.

She continued: “The people I have contract with is MultiChoice, so pay me the money and face Quidax and collect the money. Or collect the money from Quidax and give me my money. What’s going on?

“I agree you’ve done your worst, then pay me what I won. Pay me my prize. Give me my money, let me go. You people will just come and make somebody look like a fool. You people will just… 1BTC 2022 isn’t the same as 2024. As at today, 1BTC is over ₦100m. As at 2022, 1BTC was ₦22m, why didn’t you fucking give it to me then? Why now?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now